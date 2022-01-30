National Thermal Power caught in crossfire with RRB's exam result protests, urges change in name of exam

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country's largest power producer-the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited is finding itself "caught in the crossfire" following the recent violent protests over alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's results of Non-technical popular categories (NTPC) exam.

The NTPC Limited has said that the recent protests were "hurting its reputation" due to the match in abbreviated form of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) of Railway Recruitment Board.

The NTPC Limited has urged the Railway Recruitment Board to rename the exam that had sparked violent protests in the country.

In a letter written to the railway board, the NTPC Limited has stated that it has inadvertently been caught in the crossfire following the recent spates of protest in some parts of the country with respect to Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)'s Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC RRB) exam of Indian Railways.

"The media has been using the abbreviated form of NTPC, which gives the impression that the exams are linked to India's largest power producer", MSD Bhattamishra-the executive director (HR) of NTPC Limited had stated in the letter.

In a letter written to the executive director of I&R of Railway, the NTPC Limited has urged to clarify and use the full form of the Railway Recruitment Schemes in the press statements in order to prevent a wrong impression amongst the users of social media and public at large.

The NTPC Limited has also categorically urged the Ministry of Railway to "rename" these examinations.