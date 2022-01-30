STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NCP MP Amol Kolhe apologises if his role as Nathuram Godse in film hurt people's sentiments

Amol Kolhe said if the movie has presented only one side, then he would put forth the other side also in another form soon to avoid sending across a wrong message to the public.

Published: 30th January 2022 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Marathi actor and NCP MP Amol Kolhe

Marathi actor and NCP MP Amol Kolhe (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Facing flak for playing Nathuram Godse in a film, NCP MP and actor Dr Amol Kolhe has said he would never support the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, and apologised if his role presented only one side and hurt the sentiments of Gandhiji's followers.

Kolhe, who has played the role of Godse in the Hindi movie "Why I killed Gandhi", visited the memorial of the Father of the Nation in Alandi near Pune on Saturday to pay homage to him on the eve of his death anniversary.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Kolhe said, "The film was shot in 2017. If the role has conveyed only on side- that of Godse- and has hurt the sentiments of many who follow Gandhiji, then I really want to say sorry to those who have been hurt. I have never supported the ideology of Godse and wouldn't support it in future also."

Kolhe said if the movie has presented only one side, then he would put forth the other side also in another form soon to avoid sending across a wrong message to the public.

"I again want to say that I don't support the character of Nathuram Godse. I played the role of Nathuram in the film, but I will never support his ideology. Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts will never be erased by such a small thing," he said.

"There is an attempt to create a vicious atmosphere, so I am visiting the place where Gandhiji's ashes were immersed in the Indrayani river near Alandi and want to say in his words 'Sabko Sanmati De Bhagwan'," the NCP leader said.

Later, in a Twitter post, Kolhe said he was very happy to see the faith and devotion among today's youth towards Mahatma Gandhi.

"This proves the immortality of Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts. His message of truth, non-violence and forgiveness to the world is invaluable to the mankind. I am also a fan of those thoughts," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Sunday said in Mumbai that it was up to Kolhe to decide what role he wanted to play as an actor, but he should have understood (what was the role) when the script of the film pertaining to Godse came to him.

"We will never tolerate any attempt to portray Mahatma Gandhi as a villain by trying to project Nathuram Godse as a hero. We have written to (Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) and Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) that this film should not be screened," Patole told reporters after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Patole had on Monday also appealed to CM Thackeray to stop the release of the movie ‘Why I killed Gandhi' in theatres and OTT platforms on January 30, saying it will strengthen racist tendencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP Amol Kolhe Nathuram Godse
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp