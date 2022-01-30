No Sunday curfew in Rajasthan, 10,437 fresh COVID cases in state

By PTI

JAIPUR: Authorities on Saturday announced the end of weekend curfew in Rajasthan.

The weekend curfew that begins from 11 pm Saturday to 5 am Sunday will no longer be imposed on Sunday, they said.

According to an order announced on Friday, the new curfew guidelines were supposed to come into effect from January 31, but the government suspended the curfew beginning tomorrow in view of several programmes lined up for Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary.

The weekend curfew was brought with a view to stem rising COVID cases in the state.

Rajasthan on Saturday recorded 10,437 fresh COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths due to the infection.

The latest fatalities occurred in Jaipur (four), Udaipur (three), Kota, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner (two each), Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jalore, Jodhpur, Karauli, Rajsamand and Tonk (one each), an official report said.

Of the new cases, a maximum of 2,408 cases were reported from Jaipur followed by 999 in Jodhpur, 746 in Alwar, 572 in Kota and 567 in Udaipur.

Rests of the cases were reported from other districts of the state.

A total of 1,18,999 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

Of them, 9,224 people have so far died and 11,05,918 recovered.

The number of active cases in the state is 74,849.