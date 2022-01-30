North-East Frontier Railway operates first Parcel Cargo Express Train to Goa

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North-East Frontier Railway on Saturday operated its first leased Parcel Cargo express train from Azara (Guwahati) to Vasco de gama in Goa transporting consignments of mosquito repellents, varieties of tea, broom and other things.

According to an official statement by chief spokesperson of North-East Frontier Railway Guneet Kaur, in a first, the AVG Logistics operated a leased parcel cargo express train for covering a distance of 3,358 km between Azara and Vasco Da Gama in Goa.

"The train was loaded with food products, readymade garments, bamboo products of northeast regions, spices, handicrafts, edible oils besides mosquito repellents," Kaur detailed in an official statement given to the media.

The Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) started on Saturday, will operate on round trip basis with a schedule of originating from Nazara on every Wednesday at 6 pm for reaching Vasco Da Gama on Sunday at 8:30 am.

The railways has given a rake of 15 van parcels 24 tons capacity each and 1 brake van for the first six months. After the first six months of start of this train,the railways will enhance the numbers of parcel vans from 15 to 20 up to next 6 years.

"This new route will not only strengthen the connectivity between the North Eastern States with South and West,but also act as a catalyst for business growth," Guneet Kaur claimed.