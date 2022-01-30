STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SAIL Rourkela Steel Plant mishap kills contract worker, injures one

The deceased has been identified as Amar Panda (42) and the injured contract worker Sushil Kumar (51) is recuperating at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of SAIL.

Rourkela Steel Plant

Rourkela Steel Plant (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A contract worker of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL was killed after reportedly getting pressed under a heavy iron plate at the Captive Power Plant (CPP) 1 on Sunday. Another contract worker escaped with a minor injury during the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Amar Panda (42) of Subhaspalli slum. The injured contract worker Sushil Kumar (51) is recuperating at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) of SAIL.

Both the workers were engaged in housekeeping jobs by the maintenance contract firm Gomathi Construction.

RSP official sources said that the duo was engaged in a housekeeping job at the CPP-1 while the safety seal of a gas tank in the shape of a heavy iron plate fell on Panda and Kumar.

Though the duo were rushed to the IGH, Panda was declared brought dead and Kumar was admitted for treatment with minor injuries.

The director in charge of Bokaro Steel Ltd and additional charge of RSP, Amarendu Prakash has expressed grief over the incident. RSP would provide all possible support to the bereaved family, added Prakash.

An inquiry has also been ordered by the Director In-Charge to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

Earlier Incident

Four contractor workers engaged in maintenance job at the Site A of the Coal Chemical Department had died of exposure to poisonous gas. They were exposed to entrapped CO gas while opening the flange bolts of the CO gas pipeline attached to the Gas Mixing Tank.

Immediately after the fatal mishap, two Deputy General Managers and one Assistant General Manager were suspended and a team of SAIL investigated the incident.

The state government had also initiated an inquiry and the National Green Tribunal too had taken cognizance of the gas tragedy.

