Top Jaish commander among five militants killed in twin gunfights in Jammu & Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among five militants killed in twin gunfights in Kashmir on Sunday. A police official said an encounter erupted between militants and security forces at Naira area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday evening after militants fired on a search party of security forces.

He said the fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, which continued till this morning, four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed. IGP (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Zahid Wani, a top commander of Jaish. "A Pakistani militant Kafeel alias Chotu was also killed in the gunfight," he said.

According to police, Kafeel was active in twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir since 2020. Another gunfight erupted last night between militants and security forces at Chrar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"In the ensuing gunfight, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed and an AK-56 rifle recovered from the encounter site," a police official said. Earlier, militants had yesterday evening shot dead a policeman Ali Mohammad Ganie near his residence at Hassanpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.