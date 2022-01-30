STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top Jaish commander among five militants killed in twin gunfights in Jammu & Kashmir

The gunfights, which broke out on Saturday night, took place in Pulwama and Budgam districts of the Kashmir valley.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar

An elderly Kashmiri man rides on his bicycle as government forces guard near the site of shootout that killed two suspected rebels on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad was among five militants killed in twin gunfights in Kashmir on Sunday. A police official said an encounter erupted between militants and security forces at Naira area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday evening after militants fired on a search party of security forces.

He said the fire was returned by the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, which continued till this morning, four militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed. IGP (Kashmir zone) Vijay Kumar identified one of the slain militants as Zahid Wani, a top commander of Jaish. "A Pakistani militant Kafeel alias Chotu was also killed in the gunfight," he said.

According to police, Kafeel was active in twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir since 2020. Another gunfight erupted last night between militants and security forces at Chrar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

"In the ensuing gunfight, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant was killed and an AK-56 rifle recovered from the encounter site," a police official said. Earlier, militants had yesterday evening shot dead a policeman Ali Mohammad Ganie near his residence at Hassanpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

JeM Jaish e Mohammad Pulwama district Anantnag district LeT Lashkar e Toiba Kashmir militant encounter Kashmir encounter
