Two groups clash in Gujarat over social media posts on religion

Members of two communities clashed with each other in Kathlal town in Gujarat's Kheda district over social media posts.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:01 PM

By PTI

NADIAD: Members of two communities clashed with each other in Kathlal town in Gujarat's Kheda district over social media posts which both sides claimed hurt their religious sentiments, following which two FIRs were registered on Sunday, police said.

A Kathlal police station official said the FIRs were lodged under IPC sections pertaining to rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult as well as other offences.

"One FIR was based on the complaint of Jyotindra Bhavsar who said he was out for a walk with friends in his neighbourhood last night when some 20 people attacked them with swords and sticks after accusing them of uploading posts that hurt religious sentiments, leaving two people injured," the official said.

The second FIR was lodged after one Asif Vora complained he and others were attacked last night by some 20 people, leaving the former injured and hospitalised, the official added.

