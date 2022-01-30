STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal minister leaves podium at Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary function in protest against presence of BJP MP

Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was seated beside Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, suddenly got down from the stage when the Barrackpore MP arrived.

Published: 30th January 2022 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick on Sunday abruptly left the podium during a function to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Barrackpore area, refusing to share the stage with BJP MP Arjun Singh.

Mallick, who was seated beside Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, suddenly got down from the stage when the Barrackpore MP arrived.

Asked why chose to step aside, the minister was heard telling the governor, "A professional killer is sitting beside you. In protest, I am leaving the platform. I am sitting with the audience."

Mallick's comments came in the backdrop of the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Gopal Majumder in Barrackpore by unidentified assailants late on Saturday.

While the ruling party alleged the killing was masterminded by Singh, the BJP MP attributed the incident to infighting within the TMC.

BJP leader Bijoy Mukhopadhay was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of Majumder, who was shot at and stabbed multiple times while returning home, a police officer said.

"We believe in democracy and non-violence preached by Mahatma Gandhi. It is the TMC that is unleashing violence on us, and killing its own party members in factional feud," Singh said.

He, however, refused to comment on Mallick's action.

The minister later told reporters, "I was representing the state government as per protocol. But, I could not be seated on the podium with a mastermind of murders against whom we have filed charges and investigation is pending."

"I did not leave the function midway, I remained seated with the audience," he added.

BJP leader Debajit Sarkar shot back, asserting that the TMC is making wild allegations, and it has no right to indulge in "character assassination" of a representative of people at a state function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal BJP TMC Mahatma Gandhi Jyotipriya Mallick
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp