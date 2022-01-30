STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Golden Temple, asks Harsimrat; Congress hits back

Gandhi, who was on a day's visit to Punjab on Wednesday, had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where several party candidates fighting the February 20 assembly polls, paid obeisance.

Published: 30th January 2022

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Harsimrat Kaur Badal (File Photo |PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: "Who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib," former Union Minister and SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked on Saturday, prompting the Congress to hit back, asking her not to spread false news.

Gandhi, later that evening, also visited Jalandhar where he addressed a virtual rally.

The Congress leader was, among others, accompanied by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Deputy CMs Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni while visiting the Sikh shrine.

"Who picked @ Rahul Gandhi's pocket at Sri Harmandir Sahib? @CharanjitChanni? @sherryontopp? (Navjot Sidhu) or @Sukhjinder_INC (Dy CM Randhawa)? These were the only three people allowed by Z-security to get near him. Or is it just one more attempt to bring bad name to our holiest shrine, after the 'be-adbi' (sacrilege) incidents," asked Harsimrat Kaur.

She, however, did not give any other details about the alleged incident.

Hitting back at Harsimrat Kaur, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala retweeted her post and said that spreading such false news is sacrilegious when nothing like that has happened.

Surjewala, in a tweet in Hindi, said political differences apart, she must show responsibility and maturity.

Surjewala also took a jibe at her, saying that being part of the Narendra Modi cabinet and giving approval to the farm ordinances was like cutting the pockets of hard-working farmers.

Harsimrat Kaur was the Union minister of Food Processing Industries before she resigned in September, 2020 over the contentious farms laws.

