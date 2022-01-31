STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Karhal; says Uttar Pradesh polls to write history of next century

Akhilesh Yadav said this Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will write the country's history for the next century and appealed to people to defeat negative politics.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said this Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will write the country's history for the next century and appealed to people to defeat negative politics.

Yadav, who is in Mainpuri district to file his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat, also said that his "mission" is of a movement of positive politics with progressive thinking.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has declared Akhilesh Yadav as its candidate from the Karhal assembly seat, which is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"This 'nomination' is a 'mission' as this UP election will write the country's history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking… Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!" Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of him leaving on the Samajwadi Vijay Rath bus for Mainpuri from his native place Saifai in Etawah.

Karhal will go to polls on February 20 in the third of the seven phase elections in the state.

Later, talking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said, "First of all, I want to thank the people of Mainpuri and the people of the organisation, who have given me a chance that today I am nominated from Karhal for contesting the elections. I am going to do it."

"Positive politics has been carried forward and I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove those who do negative politics in this election. Therefore, I appeal to the people to give opportunity to the SP not only in Karhal but in every area. The party will take the state on the path of development, prosperity and progress," he said.

The Karhal constituency is just four kms from Saifai -- the native village of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Except for 2002, the constituency is with the SP since 1993.

In the 2002 assembly polls, sitting MLA Sobaran Singh had contested on a BJP ticket.

Thereafter, he joined the SP and has won the elections three times consecutively.

Karhal has a total of about 3.7 lakh electorate including 1.4 lakh (or 37 per cent) Yadavs, 34,000 Shakhyas (OBCs) and around 14,000 Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Karhal Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp