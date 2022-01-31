Archaeological Survey of India tweaks set-up to improve greenery

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has tweaked the functioning of its horticulture department to spruce up greens at centrally protected heritage sites and to ensure their maintenance.

As per the new arrangement, the division, which has been operating independently until now, will work in tandem with the office of the Superintendent Archeologists (SAs) of the circles (sub-offices in states), who are mainly responsible for upkeep and preservation of the historical buildings and ancient sites.

ASI officials said the horticulture department would now technically report to the SA. “The decision will streamline maintenance of greenery and monitoring of efforts. Until now, the department would take orders from the headquarters. Whenever the poor state of gardens was pointed out, blame was put on the department. This blame-gaming upset the authorities, hence the realignment was proposed to fix accountability,” said an official.

The ASI manages and protects 3,691 monuments across states, which are divided into 36 circles and sub-circles. Endorsing the change, a senior SA said the move would perk up the aesthetic appeal of historical sites and structures. “If horticulture and archeology sections work together along with SA, it will ease functioning and bring out better results,” said the official.