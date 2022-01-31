Assembly polls: Uttar Pradesh's 'Islamabad' residents gear up to vote for development

By PTI

BIJNOR (UTTAR PRADESH): As electioneering is gaining momentum, voters in Islamabad, too, are eagerly waiting for their chance to cast votes, and elect their new representative. This Islamabad has nothing to do with Pakistan's capital, and is a village in Bijnor district, located approximately 40 km away from the district headquarters.

It has a population of around 10,000, of which around 4,700 people are eligible to vote. Despite sharing its name with the neighbouring country's capital, local people say the name 'Islamabad' has never been a cause of concern.

However, they said the village needs developments and that they will vote for a candidate, who they believe, will address their concerns. "I don't know how the name 'Islamabad' came into existence. But this name is in use since the days of my great grandfather," Vijendra Singh, husband of village pradhan Sarvesh Devi, told PTI.

When asked whether the name instilled a sense of insecurity among villagers, Singh said, "Never was there any sense of insecurity among the villagers over this issue and never did such a thought cross our minds. This name will continue."

Islamabad is largely inhabited by Chauhans, Prajapatis and has a Muslim population of about 400. "All of the people live in peace," he said. Villagers here cultivate sugarcane, wheat, paddy and groundnut among the other crops, he said.

On asked what the villagers would consider while casting votes, Singh said the small stretches of roads in the village are 'kuccha' and they need to be converted into 'pucca' roads. He also said there have been problems in selling paddy to government agencies, but the issue was resolved after the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) intervened.

"We also want an inter-college so that girls can study here. But we have got no assurance from anyone. These are the issues that we will keep in mind while voting," Singh, who is also an office-bearer of BKU, the organisation headed by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, said.

On asked about the probability of candidates in the constituency, Singh said the poll contest here is three-cornered between BJP's Sushant Kumar Singh, who is also the sitting MLA, SP's Kapil Kumar and BSP's Mohammad Ghazi.

An advocate and a resident of Islamabad village, 28-year-old Aditya Prajapati said, "We never had any sort of inferiority complex about the name. Yes, there have been a few instances when people in a lighter vein had asked 'oh you are from Pakistan?', but it did not go beyond this. None of the youths working outside faced any problems."

Mohammed Salman (30), an online trader and a villager, said, "We are living in this village for many generations." He also said that Islamabad village is "very close" to his heart, and all the residents of the village take the name in a "very positively".

Sitting BJP MLA and party candidate from Barhapur Assembly constituency Sushant Kumar Singh told PTI that there were no issues with the name of the village. When asked to comment on the possibility of a name change, he said, "Anything in this regard will be done after the elections."

Kapil Kumar, the SP candidate from Barhapur told PTI, "The feeling of fear and concern had never cropped up because of the name Islamabad nor has there been any inferiority complex. The people of the village never demanded a change of name either. This name has continued after Independence."

Since coming to power, the Adityanath government has changed the names of several establishments, including those of Faizabad and Allahabad districts. They were renamed as Ayodhya and Prayagraj, respectively The Mughalsarai Railway station was renamed as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and the Faizabad Railway station as Ayodhya Cantonment.

On December 29, the Uttar Pradesh government renamed Jhansi Railway Station as ‘Veerangana Laxmibai Railway Station'. The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.