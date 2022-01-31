STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal schools, colleges to reopen on February 3, daily flights from Delhi, Mumbai allowed

The West Bengal government allowed schools to reopen for classes 8 to 12 from February 3 as the pandemic situation improved in the state.

Published: 31st January 2022 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

A worker sanitises a classroom.

A worker sanitises a classroom. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Schools for classes 8 to 12, colleges and varsities will reopen in West Bengal on February 3, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said flights from Delhi and Mumbai will be allowed to operate daily, instead of thrice a week.

The ban on flights from the UK to Kolkata was also lifted but passengers need to undergo RT-PCR tests, she said.

The government also allowed 75 per cent workforce to attend office, instead of the earlier 50 per cent.

The night restriction on movement of people was reduced by an hour and will no be in force from 11 pm to 5 am, Banerjee said.

Cinema Halls and auditoriums were allowed to host shows with 75 per cent capacity, she said.

"COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved. Schools will reopen on February 3 for classes 8 to 12. Colleges, universities, polytechnics, ITIs will also restart offline classes on the same day. We are not reopening primary schools right now," Banerjee said.

"We will decide on reopening primary schools later," she added.

The restrictions will be in place till February 15.

Students' organisations that were demanding that schools and colleges be reopened welcomed the government's announcement but said that the decision was taken under pressure.

SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya said the government has finally responded to the just demand after "playing with the future of lakhs of students".

"For airing the demands of ordinary students, our activists were beaten up and arrested by the police over the last few days," he alleged.

Bhattacharya said the government should now ensure that classes are held with all COVID safety guidelines.

The ABVP said the state government unnecessarily delayed making a simple decision, which would benefit students.

"Even today, at least 18 ABVP activists were taken into custody when they were going to meet Education Minister Bratya Basu in Bikash Bhavan to raise our demands. They just wanted the government to know how the students were suffering as schools and colleges were closed," ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar told PTI.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) said the chief minister took a timely and appropriate decision.

"The 'Paray Sikshalay' (neighbourhood classes) programme and normal classes in schools will now be held simultaneously," said TMCP state president Trinankur Bhattacharya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal schools West Bengal colleges ​COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp