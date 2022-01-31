BSF takes action against 33 personnel for involvement in cattle smuggling

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Border Security Force (BSF) court-martialled 33 personnel, mostly for their involvement in cattle smuggling that is prevalent along the India-Bangladesh border.

After being tipped-off about a section of its personnel being involved in cattle smuggling, the BSF investigated a nexus between BSF, police and smugglers following which a commandant of the central security agency was arrested two years ago. ‘‘We have court-martialled a number of jawans and officers of BSF. Investigation is going on against 14 more others,’’ said BSF’s special director Jogesh Bahadur Khurania.

Sources in the BSF said the intelligence wing initiated a probe after the nexus behind cattle smuggling came to light. “Among those who have been court-martialled, 14 of them were involved in cattle smuggling. Others were charged with molestation and taking bribe from infiltrators, smugglers,” said a BSF officer.