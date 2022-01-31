STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Contesting all Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh after three decades big gain for Congress: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi was in Noida, which goes to polls on February 10, to drum up support for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak.

Published: 31st January 2022 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NOIDA: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said her party will be contesting all the 403 Assembly seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls after nearly three decades, terming it a "major achievement".

The Congress general secretary and the party in-charge for Uttar Pradesh also said she is mentally prepared to face FIRs, court cases or even a jail term in her attempt to put up a fight against the Yogi Adityanath government.

Interacting with reporters during her visit to Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, she said, "It is after almost three decades that the Congress will be fighting the Assembly polls on all 403 seats of Uttar Pradesh. I think it is a major achievement. We will contest all seats and give a good fight."

The Congress fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh election in a tie-up with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the polls, bagging over 300 of the 403 seats, while the Congress-SP combine could manage to win less than 60 seats.

Priyanka Gandhi was in Noida, which goes to polls on February 10, to drum up support for Congress candidate Pankhuri Pathak.

On the Uttar Pradesh police lodging FIRs against Congress leaders like Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during poll campaigning, she said, "I am mentally prepared ever since I started working in Uttar Pradesh. They can lodge cases, arrest me or put me in jail, but we are prepared to fight and struggle for the people."

The Congress general secretary hit out at her party's political rivals for allegedly focussing their politics on caste and communal lines and appealed to people to focus on issues of development and local problems in the upcoming election.

With women safety and their empowerment being a key poll plank of the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi appealed to the women of the state to realise their power and make the election about their issues.

"All women must realise the power they have. Today, women are not considered a political power and why is that? They constitute half of the population but are still not taken seriously in politics because they are not united. All women must stand united and declare that they want politics for their future, self-reliance, independence and demand a chance to fight," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Congress Uttar Pradesh Polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp