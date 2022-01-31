Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Corruption is the problem in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, explaining how it makes the country hollow from inside like termites.

During his radio talk Mann ki Baat, the first one of the year, Modi urged the youth to come forward and weed out the problem. “Why wait for 2047 to get rid of it? All of us countrymen, today’s youth have to do this work together, as soon as possible. And for this, it is very important that we give priority to our duties. Where duty is felt, duty becomes paramount and corruption cannot even think of entering there.”

Modi was referring to a postcard he got from a girl called Navya Verma from Prayagraj, who said she dreamt that by 2047, everyone in India would lead a dignified life, farmers would be prosperous and there would be no corruption.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Modi said January 30 should remind citizens of his teachings. “Just a few days ago, we celebrated Republic Day and the display of the nation’s valour and strength filled everyone with pride and enthusiasm. One change you must notice is that now on, Republic Day functions will start from January 23, which is the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will continue till January 30, Gandhiji’s death anniversary,’’ he said.

The PM said that through Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav, the country was reestablishing its national symbols. “We saw that Amar Jawan Jyoti near India Gate and the Jyoti at the National War Memorial were merged. At the National War Memorial, the names of all bravehearts who were martyred since Independence have been inscribed. I would urge all of you to visit the National War Memorial whenever you get an opportunity. You will feel a different energy and inspiration.’’

Modi also stated that India has fought the new wave of Covid successfully. “It is a matter of pride that till now, about 4.5 crore children have been administered the vaccine. This means that 60 per cent of the youth in the age group of 15 to 18 got vaccines in three to four weeks. Another good thing is that within 20 days, one crore people have taken the precaution dose as well.”