STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Elections keep happening but Budget session very important: PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India and asserted that a confidence is being instilled in the world for India.

Published: 31st January 2022 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi speaks to the media ahead of the Budget Session in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said elections keep happening but Parliament's Budget session is very important and urged all MPs to make it fruitful.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Modi said that in today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India and asserted that a confidence is being instilled in the world for India for its economic progress, vaccination programme and Made in India vaccines.

"True that polls affect sessions and debates. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for an entire year and therefore, it is very important. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity there would be in the coming year to take the country to new economic heights," Modi said.

Modi also called for discussions with an open-mind to help take the country on the path to development swiftly. The session comes ahead of assembly polls in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Session Narendra Modi Parliament Union Budget Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022 2022 Budget
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp