STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix

The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

Published: 31st January 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha. (Photo| LSTV)

By ANI

NEW DELHI:: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament.

Later, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow. The Economic Survey will now be tabled in the Upper House. The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2022 Union Budget Economic Survey 2021 Finance Minister Lok Sabha Union Budget 2022
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp