Five suffer from smoke inhalation after fire in lab near hospital in Gujarat's Junagadh

A police official said that ten others were rescued and later rushed to another hospital for treatment.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:00 AM

By PTI

JUNAGADH: Three patients and two other persons at a private hospital suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a lab located adjacent to it in Gujarat's Junagadh city on Monday, officials said. The five people were later rushed to another hospital for treatment, a police official said.

Ten other patients were rescued and shifted to the civil hospital, officials said. The blaze erupted around 4:30 am in the medical laboratory located on the first floor of a three-storey building in Sardar Baug area of the city, an official from B-division police station said.

Dense smoke emanating from the lab quickly spread to the Kaneria Hospital located on the same floor, he said. "Three patients and two relatives of some of the patients admitted in the hospital suffered from smoke inhalation," the official said, adding that they were rushed to another private hospital for treatment.

Ten other patients admitted in the medical facility were rescued and shifted to the civil hospital, he added. A fire department official said the blaze erupted in the SRL Diagnostics laboratory due to a short-circuit in an inverter.

"It took nearly half-an-hour to control the blaze with the help of two fire tenders. The patients were shifted to other hospitals in ambulances," he said.

