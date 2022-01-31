STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Get rid of BJP for relief from inflation, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala urges people

Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP over price rise and urged people to get rid of the ruling party for relief from inflation.

Published: 31st January 2022 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress national general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday attacked the BJP over price rise and urged people to get rid of the ruling party for relief from inflation.

Launching a booklet on inflation ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress leader said while crematorium, graveyard and gun culture are being raised, issues of unemployment and price rise remain untouched.

He said while inflation is on the rise, in the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM yogi Adityanath, assets of the BJP increased from Rs 780 crore to Rs 4,850 crore, a 550 per cent jump in the past seven years.

Calling himself a farmer, Surjewala said, "This is the first government, which has imposed tax on fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and farming implements."

The governments of Narendra Modi and Ajay Singh Bisht (Adityanath's other name) have took out Rs 17.50 lakh crore from the farmers' pocket, he claimed.

Responding to another question, he said while inflation is an issue, it is not being raised in the election din.

"The fight of the Congress in this election is with inflation and unemployment," Surjewala said as he alleged that the PM and Adityanath have been looting people for the past seven and five years, respectively.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party's campaign in the elections, Surjewala said crematorium, graveyard and “tamancha” (gun) are being raised, except inflation and unemployment.

Referring to the Congress booklet, Surjewala said, "That's why we say defeat the BJP, win over inflation."

Presenting inflation figures, he said, "People cannot comfortably drink a cup of tea because in 2014, when the Congress government came to power, the tea, which was Rs 130-140 per kg, has become Rs 400-500 per kg today."

He said during the Congress rule, the rail fare was 32 paise per kilometer but Modiji and Yogi have increased the fare to Rs 1.10 per kilometer, which is 343 per cent increase, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Randeep Singh Surjewala Congress
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp