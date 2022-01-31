STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAS officer Usha Sharma becomes Rajasthan's second woman chief secretary

The Ashok Gehlot government had in 2009 appointed Kushal Singh as the first woman chief secretary of Rajasthan.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Usha Sharma

IAS officer Usha Sharma (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Senior IAS officer Usha Sharma was appointed as the chief secretary of Rajasthan on Monday.

The 1985 batch officer is only the second woman to occupy the top-most bureaucratic position in the state.

She succeeded Niranjan Arya, who retired from the service.

As the chief secretary, Sharma will invariably also be the chief advisor to the chief minister.

The Ashok Gehlot government had in 2009 appointed Kushal Singh as the first woman chief secretary of the state.

Until now, Sharma was the secretary of the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry in New Delhi on deputation.

She has been in Delhi on deputation since May 2012 during which she also served as the Additional Director General of Tourism, Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, and Additional Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

In Rajasthan, Sharma has held the posts of Principal Secretary (Tourism), Commissioner (Tourism), Commissioner (Industries) and Secretary (Urban Development and Housing) among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usha Sharma Rajasthan IAS
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp