Kishan Bharwad murder case: Gujarat ATS arrests Delhi-based cleric Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani

30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka on Tuesday was allegedly shot dead over a social media post.

Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani

Gujarat ATS arrests Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a cleric, Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani from New Delhi on Sunday in connection with the Kishan Bharwad murder case, confirmed Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, ATS Gujarat.

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a total of six people in this case. 30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka on Tuesday was allegedly shot dead over a social media post.

According to the ATS, the cleric ran an organisation named the Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami and allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam.

The ATS is further investigating the case.

