STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh​: Cop starts teaching classes for poor kids in police station at remote village

SI Bakhat Singh (41) takes on the mantle of a teacher between 7 am and 10 am for children from Class 4 onwards and those who aspire to appear for various competitive and civil service exams.

Published: 31st January 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PANNA (MADHYA PRADESH): In a novel initiative, a teacher-turned-policeman has started a study centre-cum-library in a police station premises at a remote village here in Madhya Pradesh with an aim to impart education to underprivileged children free of cost.

Every morning, before getting into his police uniform, sub-inspector Bakhat Singh (41) takes on the mantle of a teacher between 7 am and 10 am for children from Class 4 onwards and those who aspire to appear for various competitive and civil service exams.

He motivates the children to study and encourages them to read books kept in the library set up by him at the police station in Brajpur village, which has a population of around 6,000 and is located about 40 km from the district headquarters.

Singh got the idea of starting the 'Vidyadan' initiative after seeing illiteracy and poverty in the area, which is mainly inhabited by Dalits, tribals and other OBCs who work as labourers in mines located nearby.

Asked if children feel scared to enter the police station campus, Singh, who worked as a teacher in a government school some years back, told PTI that the police's aim is to instill fear among criminals and welcome good people. "We want to build a positive image of police. I strongly believe that literacy and good moral teaching can curb crime in society," he said.

Adarsh Dixit, a 15-year-old civil services aspirant, said he was initially scared of entering the police station, but after meeting Singh, he was impressed by his teaching methods and personality. Other students also praised Singh's teaching skills.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bakhat Singh Madhya Pradesh Panna village Madhya Pradesh Police Vidyadan MP underprivileged education
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp