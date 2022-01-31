STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government​ should allow cultivation of cannabis: BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhilar

Talking to reporters on Sunday, the parliamentarian claimed the Maharashtra government's decision regarding wine sale will ruin the state.

Published: 31st January 2022 01:22 PM

BJP MP from Nanded Pratap Patil Chikhilar

BJP MP from Nanded Pratap Patil Chikhilar (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Days after the Maharashtra government allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets and walk-in stores, BJP MP Pratap Patil Chikhilar has said the state government should also give permission to farmers for the cultivation of cannabis.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, the parliamentarian claimed the Maharashtra government's decision regarding wine sale will ruin the state. "The government thinks it will get more revenue by selling wine at such outlets, then it should also give permission for the cultivation of ganja (cannabis)," he said.

