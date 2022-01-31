STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Major parties field very few women in Uttarakhand

 Ganesh Godiyal denied any bias against women. 'Ticket distribution has been done through a rigorous process. Those who showed the probability of winning have been provided tickets.'

Published: 31st January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal denied any bias against women. (Photo | ANI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Despite constituting more than 48% of total electorate in Uttarakhand, only a handful of women have been given poll tickets by major parties in the state. While the leaders of both BJP and Congress denied any partiality against women aspirants, the numbers reflect that major players have repeatedly failed to promote women in electoral politics.

The BJP has fielded eight women while Congress has given tickets to five. Meanwhile, the AAP, which is contesting for the first time in the state, has fielded only two. Madan Kaushik, state BJP president, said: “The party has given tickets to women who have displayed the ability to win. We have always promoted women and youth.”

According to percentage-wise estimates, the BJP has provided 11% of total tickets to women while the figure is just 7% for the Congress. Ganesh Godiyal, state Congress president, also denied any bias against women. “Ticket distribution has been done through a rigorous process. Those who showed the probability of winning have been provided tickets.”

The state has a total 82.37 lakh voters out of which 81,43,922 are general voters and 93,964 are service voters. Out of the general electorate, 42,24,288 are males while 39,19,334 are females. 

Despite leading in the gender ratio in seven out of 13 districts in terms of population, women in Uttarakhand still lag behind in gender ratio in the overall voter list. Officials in the State Election Commission, however, claimed the gender ratio in voter list has been calculated after due process.

Sowjanya, Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand, said: “Steps have been made to improve the gender ratio in the voter list and the results will be visible in the course of time. A comparison of gender ratios in the voter list and overall population across 13 districts indicate that in seven districts, women lead in terms of gender ratio in overall population, but when it comes to gender ratio in terms of voter list, women lead only in Rudraprayag district.” 

Rudraprayag has 1,021 females per 1,000 males in the voter list while other 12 districts have less than 1,000 females per 1,000 males in the voter list.  The new voter list released last week revealed the state has 928 female voters per 1,000 male voters. 

Explaining the reason behind these differences, officials said that during the 2011 census, migration was plaguing  the state and the men who left the state in search of livelihood were not counted.

“The men had left behind their families. During the 2011 census they were not counted but women of the family were. This inflated the ratio of females per 1,000 males. However, the voter IDs of these men remain in the state and that is why the difference in the gender ratio in voter list,” said another poll official. 

In June 2021, Uttarakhand had emerged as one of the worst performing states in terms of sex ratio at birth. The state’s sex ratio stood at 840  females per 1,000 males against the national average of 899.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand BJP congress
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp