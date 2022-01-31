STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man arrested for rash driving after nine years hunt in Jammu and Kashmir

Police on Monday said they have arrested a man nine years after he was booked for rash driving and injuring people in Jammu city.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: Police on Monday said they have arrested a man nine years after he was booked for rash driving and injuring people in Jammu city.

Chaman Lal, a resident of Hondana Darwale village in Kishtwar district, was booked for rash driving, endangering lives of pedestrians and causing injuries to some in Domana area in 2013.

Since then, he had remained underground, the police said.

Teams were constituted and local intelligence was gathered.

Based on a tip-off, and with technical and manual surveillance, he was nabbed, they said.

A chargesheet was filed in the case and a general warrant under Section 512 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was issued against him by a local court, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir kashmir Jammu Jammu crime
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp