STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Many steps taken to give better opportunities to people of hitherto neglected J&K, Ladakh: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said the government has started a new central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of about Rs 28,000 crore.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has taken many important steps to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of "hitherto left neglected" Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the start of the budget session, Kovind said at the "Amrit Kaal" of independence, the Centre's resolve of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" (one India, greatest India) is enabling the country to write a new chapter of development on the basis of democratic values and it is now making special efforts for the states and regions "hitherto left neglected".

"The beginning of a new era of development in Jammu and Kashmir and the Ladakh region is a great example of this," he said.

The president said the government has started a new central sector scheme for the industrial development of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of about Rs 28,000 crore.

Last year, the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel was opened to traffic and international flights between Srinagar and Sharjah have also started, he pointed out.

"Many important steps have also been taken to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Kovind said.

He said currently, work is in progress on seven medical colleges and two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) -- one in Jammu and another in Kashmir.

The construction of IIT, Jammu and IIM, Jammu is also going on in full swing.

Kovind said the Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation has been set up to accelerate infrastructure and economic development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Another chapter in this development journey of Ladakh is being added in the form of Sindhu Central University, he said.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5, 2019 and it was bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Both the Union territories are currently under central rule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind Ladakh Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Jammu
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp