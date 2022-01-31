Nafisa, a movie to relive Muzaffarpur shelter horror

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The horrors suffered by the inmates of a government-run shelter home for minor girls at Bihar’s Muzaffarpur will be brought before audience in a movie.

The shooting of the movie, Nafisa, will begin in Bihar and Mumbai from March this year, nearly five years after the sexual abuse shook the people of the country.

Director-cum-producer Kumar Neeraj said the movie will centre around the stories of the victims who were sexually exploited for years at the instance of a man who had high connections in the corridors of power. “The film will give an insight to the trauma the girls had to bear,” said Neeraj, who is also the screenwriter of the film. “The incident, which is a blot on the face of Bihar, had created a furore not only in Bihar but also in the country.”

Work got delayed due to the pandemic and some personal issues. “But the shooting will start from March this year,” said Kumar Neeraj, who is known for making real life movies in Bollywood.

Kumar has a Hindi movie, ‘Gangs of Bihar’, which is based on bahubalis (strongmen) of Bihar, among other movies, to his credit.

A retired CBI officer, who was part of the investigation, said he would go through the movie. “I am waiting for the movie to be released,” said the retired CBI officer.

It was a social audit by Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) Mumbai in 2018 that had unearthed the trauma of 36 girl inmates of the shelter home. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged against eight people, including politician Brajesh Thakur.

After much hullabaloo over the names of politicians figuring in the scandal, the case was later handed over to the CBI, which took statements of the survivors. Medical test had confirmed the rape of 29 out of the 36 victims. While 20 accused were held guilty by a court in Delhi, one was acquitted for lack of evidence. The main accused, Thakur, was handed life imprisonment while another convict later died in Tihar jail.