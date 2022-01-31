Need to re-imagine relationship with Ireland, says envoy

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra believes there is need for re-imagining the relationship between the countries, with broader and strategic vision. Even though India’s focus has traditionally been on the UK, as far as Europe is concerned, strong cultural and economic ties with Ireland has helped forge bilateral trade worth 1 billion euros and trading services worth 4 billion euros.

“We need sharper focus on the opportunities which Ireland offers to us. It is a country with just 5 million people and 2.3 million workers but has built an economy of close to half-a-trillion dollars. India has a lot to gain in terms of trade. The sectors that look promising are MedTech, pharma, aerospace, MRO in the B2B segment. We can consider introducing joint programmes tailored to meet shortages in Ireland in the education and research segment and also encourage start-ups and performing arts,’’ said Mishra.

At present, India exports organic chemicals, textiles, medical devices, plastic and rubber amongst other things to Ireland. It imports machinery and mechanical appliances, telecommunications equipment, computer accessories and precision equipment.

“With the objective of boosting trade ties, we need to build relations from the ground level. We are reaching out to various line ministries, mayors of various counties, MPs and major business associations in Ireland. After we identify interested Irish entities, we will engage with relevant state governments in India,’’ Mishra added.

There are around 45,000 Indians in Ireland and 5,000 students. The Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland — Leo Eric Varadkar — has Indian connections. He will become the Prime Minister this year.

Ties between India and Ireland date back to 19th century. The Irish played a role in the fields of education, medical science and engineering in India. Ireland’s constitution experts influenced the drafting of India’s constitution. Directives of state policies have been borrowed from the Irish constitution.

India has been encouraging Ireland to take part in its flagship programmes like Make in India, Digital India, Clean India. Indian companies in Ireland include Crompton Greaves, Wipro, TCS, Shapoorji Pallonji, Tech Mahindra and others. Irish companies in India include Diageo, Glanbia, Keventer, ICON, Kerry Group, Quinn Property among others.

“We would like to focus on virtual connect and consultations between India and Irish parties, first to do due diligence and build understanding before actual, in-person exchange of delegations,’’ Mishra said. India can look at Ireland as the country that connects it with the EU and also has proximity with the UK. It also offers trans-Atlantic connectivity with the US and Canada.