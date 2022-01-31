STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 164.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

These vaccine doses have been provided under the government's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

Published: 31st January 2022 12:06 PM

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Centre on Monday said that it has provided over 164.59 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to States and UTs. These vaccine doses have been provided under the government's free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

As per government data, 1,64,59,69,525 vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs. The Centre also said that more than 12.38 crore (12,38,35,511) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, 1,66,03,96,227 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

"In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," it said.

