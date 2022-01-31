PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portuguese counterpart António Costa on his election win and said he looks forward to deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.

Costa's Socialist Party won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday's snap general election.

"Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election," Modi tweeted.

"Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal," he said.