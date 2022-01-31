STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi congratulates Portuguese counterpart on election win

Costa's Socialist Party won an unexpected outright majority in Sunday's snap general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portugal PM António Costa at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Pushkar V)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Portuguese counterpart António Costa on his election win and said he looks forward to deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal.

"Congratulations to my friend @antoniocostapm for resounding performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal and his re-election," Modi tweeted.

"Look forward to continue deepening the warm and time-tested relationship with Portugal," he said.

