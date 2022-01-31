President Ram Nath Kovind lauds 'collective achievements' in India's growth story

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday listed the fight against the Covid pandemic, record procurement of farm produce and steps taken to improve internal security as "collective achievements" in the long journey to achieve ambitious goals for the country.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, the President highlighted initiatives of the government in election-going states such as the inauguration of a memorial to warriors of Goa's liberation, the bringing back of two 'swaroops' of Guru Granth Sahib from strife-torn Afghanistan to India and steps taken to empower farmers.

In his 50-minute address signalling the start of the Budget Session of Parliament, the President also listed out steps to usher in self-reliance in the defence sector, noting that 87 per cent of approvals for modernisation of defence sector in 2020-21 were for the 'Make in India' category.

"Our armed forces have also issued a list of 209 military-equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically," Kovind said.

The President's address to Parliament lists out the achievements of the government and is seen as a roadmap for the future.

Lauding health workers, scientists and entrepreneurs for working in tandem, the President noted that more than 150 crore doses of Covid vaccines were administered in less than one year.

"Today, more than 90 per cent adult citizens of the country have received the first dose of the vaccine, whereas more than 70 per cent have been administered both the doses," he said, adding that jabs were now also being given those in the 15-18 years category and precautionary doses have also been started for front-line workers and senior citizens.

The President noted that the government ensured that none of its citizens remained hungry during the pandemic and distributed free rations to each poor household under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

"This is the world's largest food distribution programme with an outlay of Rs 2.60 lakh crore reaching out to 80 crore beneficiaries for 19 months," he said.

The President also listed out the PM Gatishakti National Masterplan that seeks to integrate different ministries to accelerated infrastructure development in the country.

He said in the future, the railways, highways and airways in India will no longer be separate and isolated infrastructures, but will be an integrated resource to the country.

"These achievements are not of one institution or establishment; these are the collective achievements of more than a billion citizens of our country," the President said.

He made an appeal to people to work hard for building a grand, modern and developed India by 2047, the centenary year of Independence.

"We all have a stake, and an equal stake in this journey," Kovind said.

The President also appreciated the Members of Parliament for discharging their responsibilities during the pandemic and their presence in the two Houses after taking all precautions.

"You are the drivers of hopes and aspirations of crores of our people. It is with the same spirit that we have to keep working in the future," the President said.