STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Retired babus and cops in Punjab election fray despite poor record

Bureaucrats, police officers and retired government employees are in the thick of things in Punjab elections. 
 

Published: 31st January 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

voting

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Bureaucrats, police officers and retired government employees are in the thick of things in Punjab elections. 

Results, however, show that these candidates do not usually fare well. In 2017, around a dozen civil and police officers contested, but only four won — Kuldeep Singh Vaid, Ajaib Singh Bhatti, SL Kler and Som Parkash. Parkash resigned as MLA later and fought Lok Sabha polls. He is presently a Union minister. In 2012, seven officers contested and three had won.

Still, a number of former government employees are in the fray this time. Former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura is BJP’s candidate from Ropar. Former IGP Surinder Singh Sodhi is AAP’s choice from Jalandhar (Cantt). The MLA from this seat is hockey star Pargat Singh, who had retired as superintendent of police.

Former IGP Kuwar Vijay Partap Singh, who took premature retirement last year, is the AAP candidate from Amritsar (North). “I have entered electoral politics to bring about a political revolution. Our democracy has been hijacked by the political class,” he said.

Former DCP Balkar Singh is AAP’s man from Kartarpur. Another former police officer, Sajjan Singh Cheema is AAP’s choice from Sultanpur Lodhi.

Among IAS officers, Jagmohan Singh Raju is BJP’s candidate from Amritsar (East), where state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD’s Bikram Singh Majithia are the star contestants. “My conscience and deep-rooted love for my state has been nudging me to quit service and dedicate myself to in its service,” he had said.

Sucha Ram Ladhar is another former IAS officer fielded by BJP from Gill. The MLA from this seat, Kuldeep Singh Vaid of Congress was also a former IAS officer.

Analyst Jagrup Singh Sekhon explains why these candidates generally do not win. “Chances of babus winning are slim. That’s because of the people’s perception of them during their service. They plunge into politics after service in order to retain power.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp