STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Scarless surgery gives new face to this cancer patient

The doctors planned a scarless robotic surgery after thoroughly evaluating the placement of his cancer.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A city hospital has claimed to have performed the first ever attempted technique of carrying out successful scarless surgery of the head and neck region. The BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital has conducted a scarless removal of a face tumour from a 46-year old patient, robotically. Sujinder Singh, the patient from Sonipat, consulted the hospital with carcinoma of right cheek and tongue (buccal mucosa), one of the most common kinds of oral cavity cancer. According to him, he is now able to eat properly and is not facing any problem with his face anymore.

Sujinder Singh

The doctors planned a scarless robotic surgery after thoroughly evaluating the placement of his cancer. The surgery ensured that no cuts were externally made on the face and neck of the patient. One of the biggest concerns of most oral cancer patients is the post-surgery aesthetic appearance and disfigurement of their face. It may also leave patients compromised with their quality of life such as change in speech, drooling of saliva or difficulty in swallowing.Generally, oral cancer surgeries leave a massive scarring on the survivor’s face and neck area, at times requiring elaborate and multiple plastic-reconstructive surgeries.

The surgery was performed in December last year by Dr Surender Kumar Dabas, HOD of surgical oncology and robotic surgery. He approached the oral cavity by making four small holes, measuring 8 mm each under the patient’s collar bone. His cancer presented as an ulcer on the right lower cheeks and tongue.According to Dr Dabas, this kind of scarless surgery is beneficial for oral cancers that are of the cheeks, tongue, tonsillar cancers and alveolar cancers. “We began scarless surgeries in head and neck cancers, so it means that we are not leaving any scars on patients who suffer from oral cancer,” said Dr Dabas.

“Earlier, we used to give big incisions in the face and neck area. But now with robotic technology, any scar in the neck can be avoided. We are doing keyhole surgeries where we put small pores in the chest and do the neck part and then an intra oral incision of the cancerous part. After that we put a flap,” Dr Dabas said.
However, all procedures cannot be done robotically, one needs to consult the doctor to understand which patient can be fit for this kind of scarless robotic surgery, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer surgery Scarless surgery
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp