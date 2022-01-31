STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six dead, several injured after bus mows down bystanders in Kanpur

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident.

The electric bus crashed into a truck at Kanpur's Tat Mill crossroad

The electric bus crashed into a truck at Kanpur's Tat Mill crossroad. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

KANPUR: At least six people have been killed and several others injured after an electric bus lost control and mowed down several bystanders near the Tat Mill crossroad in Kanpur on Sunday, informed local police.

DCP (East Kanpur) Pramod Kumar said that three cars and many bikes have been destroyed by the bus in the accident. The driver of the bus is absconding, we are looking for him. "Injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital and the probe in the matter has been initiated," the DCP added.

PM Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the mishap and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "Very sad to learn about the road accident in Babupurwa area of Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I also wish a speedy recovery to all those injured in this accident," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of the deceased in the road accident. "Received unfortunate news of a road accident in Kanpur. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the accident," Priyanka tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Kanpur and asked party workers to help those in need. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The road accident in Kanpur is very unfortunate. My condolences to all those who lost their dear ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of all those who are injured. My appeal to Congress workers to help in every possible way."

(With inputs from PTI)

