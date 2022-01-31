STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supreme Court Judge UU Lalit recuses from hearing Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual assault case

The court had granted Tarun Tejpal the 'benefit of the doubt' in the absence of corroborative evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior-most Supreme Court Judge Justice UU Lalit on Monday recused himself from hearing the appeal of journalist Tarun Tejpal against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting his plea for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

Justice Lalit, who was presiding the bench which also comprised Justices S Ravindra Bhat and P S Narasimha, recused from the matter as he had earlier represented Tejpal before the Supreme Court.

The matter has now been referred to Chief Justice N V Ramana for listing before a bench to which Justice Lalit and Justice L Nageswara Rao are not part.

Earlier on January 21, Justice Rao had recused from the case saying, "I recuse as at some stage in 2016, I had appeared for the state of Goa in the matter. Let it be listed in some other court next week."

Now Justice Lalit recused and consequently, the hearing will be done by a third bench.

The top court is to hear the plea of Tejpal whose application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under section 327 of the CrPC was rejected by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on November 24, last year.

The acquittal of the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then-woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, by a sessions court in May 2021 was challenged in the Goa bench of the high court by the state government.

Senior advocate Amit Desai, who had appeared for Tejpal, had referred to the Law Commission and various judgements of high courts supporting his application for an in-camera hearing.

The high court, however, had rejected the submissions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, had argued that the judgement (of acquittal of Tejpal) by the district court is in the public domain.

"Section 327 applies for the purpose of inquiring into or trying any offence. It has limited application during inquiry or trial. The appeal is something very clear. Appeals, revisions, etc are neither investigation nor inquiry nor a trial," he had said.

In its order in May last year, the Mapusa district and sessions court had held that the complainant had not shown the "kind of normative behaviour" expected from a "victim of sexual assault".

The court had granted Tejpal the "benefit of the doubt" in the absence of corroborative evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant.

Challenging Tejpal's acquittal, the state government had said that the court's judgement was "coloured by prejudice and patriarchy".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UU Lalit Supreme Court Tarun ​Tejpal Tarun ​Tejpal Sexual Assault Case Tarun ​Tejpal Sexual Assault
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp