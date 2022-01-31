STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two videographers booked for attempting to rape colleague in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:37 PM

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said on Monday.

Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Laddhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos.

They had recently hired a woman employee.

On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said.

Zakir and Shakib are absconding.

A search has been launched, they said.

