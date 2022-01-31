Two videographers booked for attempting to rape colleague in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar
Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said.
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Two videographers have been booked after a woman colleague complained that they attempted to rape her in the studio, police said on Monday.
Zakir and Shakib, the accused, run a studio in Laddhawala locality under Kotwali police station limits where they shoot and edit news videos.
They had recently hired a woman employee.
On Saturday, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her in the studio, the police said.
Zakir and Shakib are absconding.
A search has been launched, they said.