West Bengal: Face off culminates in Mamata blocking governor on Twitter

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Face-off between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and governor Jagdeep Dhankhar intensified on Monday after the CM said that she had blocked the governor on Twitter following the latter’s regular posts attacking her government on the microblogging site.

Referring to the raging Pegasus spyware controversy, she said snooping is being done from Raj Bhavan. In response, Dhankhar tweeted saying the Constitution ensures none in the state 'blocks' Constitutional Norms and Rule of Law.

"Every morning and evening he (Dhankhar) tweets accusing and attacking us. As if he is supreme and we are bonded labourers. I cannot take it. I have blocked him today on Twitter," Mamata said at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

Accusing Dhankhar, Mamata further tweeted, "Snooping is being done from Raj Bhavan. Phones are being randomly tapped."

Mamata said she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times seeking the removal of the governor but no action was taken so far.

In a quick response, the constitutional head of the state hit back through a tweet, "Mandated under Article 159 of the Constitution to ensure none in the state 'blocks' Constitutional norms and Rules of Law and those in authority bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India."

He continued, ‘’Under Article 167 it is Constitutional 'duty' of the Chief Minister to furnish such information relating to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposal for legislation as the Governor may call for. Why ‘’block’’ information to Guv now for two years?’’

Both the constitutional functionaries of the state attacked each other several times. On Sunday, Dhankhar launched a fresh attack on Mamata. "Democracy survives on rule of law, not the rule of an individual. I hope she (Mamata) looks into it. She is mandated by the Constitution to sit for a dialogue with the governor," he said.

Last week Dhankhar went to the Assembly to pay floral tribute to B R Ambedkar on the occasion of National Voter’s Day and slammed Mamata and her government saying, "No voter is safe in the state. People of this state had to pay a heavy price after they voted as per their choice. The post-poll violence was a reflection of it. The chief minister has no idea about the capacity of the governor."