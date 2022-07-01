STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After bypoll victories in Rampur and Azamgarh, now BJP seeks to breach Rae Bareli, Mainpuri in 2024

While Rae Bareli, represented in Lok Sabha by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, is the only seat occupied by the party in UP, Mainpuri is represented by Mulayam.

Published: 01st July 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Upbeat after the twin bypoll victories in Rampur and Azamgarh, the BJP has set its eyes on the Congress bastion of Rae Bareli and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s fortress, Mainpuri.

While Rae Bareli, represented in Lok Sabha by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, is the only seat occupied by the party in UP, Mainpuri is represented by Mulayam.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, BJP leaders from UP and Delhi got together with district in-charges, district coordinators and Assembly segment coordinators to devise a strategy to win the 14 Lok Sabha seats currently held by the Opposition.

Of the 14, BSP has 10, SP has three, and Congress has one.

According to sources, BJP has decided to hand over the command of the 14 ‘precious’ seats to four Union ministers Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Science and Technology (independent charge) Dr Jitendra Singh, and Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi.

Sources said party’s Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal, who arrived from Delhi for the meeting, urged the cadre to keep focus on those 12 seats. 

State organisational secretary Sunil Bansal is believed to have told the party leaders that coordinators to the Assembly segments falling under the Opposition-held Lok Sabha seats have been appointed. 

“The party is also chalking out other steps to ensure victory on those seats in 2024,” said a senior BJP leader. 

Ministers in charge

As per sources, BJP has decided to hand over the command of the 14 seats to four Union ministers — Ashwini Vaishnav, Narendra Singh Tomar, Dr Jitendra Singh and Annapurna Devi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mulayam Singh Yadav Sonia Gandhi Congress Samajwadi Party BJP
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp