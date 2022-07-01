STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid Shiv Sena legacy war, Uddhav Thackeray 'removes' Eknath Shinde as 'Sena leader'

Shiv Sena is where Thackerays are and the new government was formed by BJP with the group that split Sena, says Sanjay Raut.

Published: 01st July 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Amid the Shiv Sena legacy war between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and former CM Uddhab Thackeray, the latter on Friday removed the former from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation.

In a letter issued by the party, Uddhav Thackeray said Shinde has been indulging in "anti-party activities" and has voluntarily given up his membership. "In exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shivsena Paksha Pramukha, I remove you from the post of Shivsena Leader in the party organisation," the letter signed by Uddhav Thackeray said.

Eknath Shinde, who led a revolt against Thackeray, had recently decided to name his faction “Shiv Sena Balasaheb”.

Earlier, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said a new government in Maharashtra under Shinde has been formed by the BJP with a group of MLAs that split the party, and asserted that the Sena is where the Thackerays are.

ALSO READ | Shiv Sena is where Thackerays are; new govt formed by BJP with group that split Sena: Raut

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut said had the BJP stuck to its word in 2019, it could have had the CM's post for two-and-a-half years and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) experiment involving his party, the NCP and the Congress would not have taken place.

What has the BJP achieved, Raut asked after Fadnavis took charge as the deputy chief minister. "We will try to expand our party under Uddhav Thackeray. A group split from the Sena has formed the government with the BJP," Raut told reporters.

He was responding to a question whether the new government under Eknath Shinde is a Shiv Sena-BJP government. Raut stressed that Shinde's move of splitting the Sena will not weaken the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp