BJP curveball: Eknath Shinde new Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis Deputy as Uddhav gets cornered further

From his humble beginnings as an auto driver to that of the CM, the rise of the four-time MLA and twice minister has indeed been meteoric.

Published: 01st July 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis take charge at Mantralaya (the state secretariat), in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: With the BJP on Thursday pulling off a massive surprise by offering the chief minister’s post to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and persuading a reluctant Devendra Fadnavis to be his deputy, it appears to have killed multiple birds in one stone.

Also read: Eknath Shinde: Former auto driver and Sena street fighter now in driving seat in Maharashtra

At the oath-taking ceremony, Shinde invoked Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe saying his government will follow in their footsteps. Sources saw in the day’s developments a masterstroke by Union home minister Amit Shah.

“By making Shinde the CM, the BJP has not just engineered a vertical split in elected representatives of the Shiv Sena, it also divided the party. More importantly, it has diminished the Thackeray brand and reduced him to a caricature. And Shinde will be controlled by the top leadership of the BJP for future manoeuvres,” said a source requesting anonymity.

Besides, Shah clipped the wings of Fadnavis, the source said.

“Fadnavis was CM from 2014 to 2019. He was also projected as a potential prime ministerial candidate after Narendra Modi. And he has tacit support from the RSS. He was not ready to work as Shinde’s No 2. But Shah persuaded Modi that the Shinde-Fadnavis team would be best in the larger interests of the BJP in Maratha-dominated Maharashtra. Modi then called Fadnavis and persuaded him to take the job.”

Shinde was lightweight minister in the Fadnavis cabinet earlier. The roles reversed on Thursday with Shinde becoming his boss.

Fadnavis was hoping to be the new CM.

“But it appears that the party leadership decided to not only rub salt on his wounds but also humiliate him by asking him to be deputy CM,” sources said.

Pawar quip on Fadnavis

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the body language of Devendra Fadnavis showed he was not happy with being asked to be the deputy CM but accepted it against his will because of the discipline RSS inculcated in him.

He also said drawing as many as 38 Shiv Sena rebels is not easy but Eknath Shinde pulled it off.

“I have spoken with him over the phone and congratulated him.”

