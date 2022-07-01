STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
E-learning platform 'iGOT Karmayogi' ready to give lessons to babus

A circular issued by the ministry recently stated that the platform would provide training resources and opportunities to its employees.

Published: 01st July 2022

Smartphone

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the beta version of Centre’s ambitious e-learning platform iGOT Karmayogi becoming operational, the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has urged its officials to register themselves for the service.

A circular issued by the ministry recently stated that the platform would provide training resources and opportunities to its employees.

“An e-learning platform, namely iGOT Karmayogi, is being designed for providing necessary digital infrastructure to upload courses and conduct online training. This will allow the ministry to provide training resources and opportunities to its employees at a hitherto impossible scale. The experimental beta services of iGOT Karmayogi have become functional on which various learning courses are being uploaded.”

Mission Karmayogi is touted as the biggest bureaucratic reform initiative and is aimed at building 
capacity to make government employees more creative, proactive, professional and technology-enabled, ending the culture of working in silos and ensuring transparency.

It was approved by the Union Cabinet and launched in September 2020. 

