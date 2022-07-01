STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eyeing Assembly polls, Gujarat AAP appoints 6,000 leaders as new office bearers

Bhemabhai Chaudhary will take charge as the Gujarat vice president of the party, while Rameshbhai Nabhani has been appointed as AAP Gujarat state secretary. 

Published: 01st July 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Thursday released a mammoth list of 6,098 new office bearers. The list comes days after the party announced the appointment of about 1,000 office bearers into the organisation.

The second list, announced by AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathia, comprises 148 workers at the state level, 53 at the Lok Sabha level, 1,509 at the district committee and 4,488 at the Assembly level.

Bhemabhai Chaudhary will take charge as the Gujarat vice president of the party, while Rameshbhai Nabhani has been appointed as AAP Gujarat state secretary. 

“The Assembly elections are round the corner in the state and the Aam Aadmi Party has been strengthening its organisation in Gujarat over the last few years,” Sorathia said.

“We will soon release the third list in the ongoing work of organization building,” he added.

When the AAP had announced the first list of the organisation on June 12, there was widespread resentment among the cadre, with some leaders resigning from their posts in the party, while several others threatened to quit in protest over the new organization.

Several leaders point out that workers from North Gujarat have not been given a good place in the party and were, in fact, side-lined.

Most representatives are from South Gujarat in the new organisation list, they say.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP Manoj Sorathia Bhemabhai Chaudhary Rameshbhai Nabhani Gujarat Polls Gujarat Polls 2022 Gujarat Elections Gujarat Elections 2022
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp