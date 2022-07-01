Eyeing Assembly polls, Gujarat AAP appoints 6,000 leaders as new office bearers

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat on Thursday released a mammoth list of 6,098 new office bearers. The list comes days after the party announced the appointment of about 1,000 office bearers into the organisation.

The second list, announced by AAP state general secretary Manoj Sorathia, comprises 148 workers at the state level, 53 at the Lok Sabha level, 1,509 at the district committee and 4,488 at the Assembly level.

Bhemabhai Chaudhary will take charge as the Gujarat vice president of the party, while Rameshbhai Nabhani has been appointed as AAP Gujarat state secretary.

“The Assembly elections are round the corner in the state and the Aam Aadmi Party has been strengthening its organisation in Gujarat over the last few years,” Sorathia said.

“We will soon release the third list in the ongoing work of organization building,” he added.

When the AAP had announced the first list of the organisation on June 12, there was widespread resentment among the cadre, with some leaders resigning from their posts in the party, while several others threatened to quit in protest over the new organization.

Several leaders point out that workers from North Gujarat have not been given a good place in the party and were, in fact, side-lined.

Most representatives are from South Gujarat in the new organisation list, they say.