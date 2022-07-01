STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Pakistan exchange list of fishermen, civilian prisoners in their custody

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:18 PM

India and Pakistan

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan,through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, have exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody. Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access such lists are exchanged every year on January 1 and July 1.

"India handed over lists of 309 Pakistani civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen in India's custody to Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistan has shared lists of 49 civilian prisoners and 633 fishermen in its custody, who are Indians or are believed to be Indians," according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Government has called for early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats, from Pakistan's custody.

Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 536 Indian fishermen and three Indian civilian prisoners who have completed their sentences and whose nationality has been confirmed and conveyed to Pakistan. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the remaining 105 fishermen and 20 civilian prisoners who are in Pakistan's custody and are believed to be Indian.

"India remains committed to addressing, on priority, all humanitarian matters, including those pertaining to prisoners and fishermen in each other's country," the MEA said.

India has also asked Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality of 57 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation by Pakistan.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed-to-be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen.

