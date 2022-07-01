STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde government to face floor test on July 4

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed the nomination on Friday for the post of Assembly Speaker, the official said.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:47 PM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during his oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The day-old Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra will face the floor test on July 4, an official said on Friday.

Election for the post, if needed, will be held on July 3, when the special two-day session of the House begins, he said.

The position has been vacant since Nana Patole of Congress resigned from the post in February last year.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will table a motion of confidence in the Assembly on July 4, the official, a senior functionary in Vidhan Bhawan, said.

