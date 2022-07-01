Maharashtra happy that Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik will lead it, says Eknath Shinde as he becomes fourth CM hailing from Satara

By PTI

PANAJI: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday said not only his colleagues in the Assembly but also Maharashtra is happy that "Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister".

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others for reposing confidence in him.

Backed by the BJP, Shinde on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra with the support of a breakaway faction of Shiv Sena MLAs and Independents.

After taking the oath in Mumbai, Shinde returned to Goa at midnight to meet his colleagues who had supported him in rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray.

Interacting with reporters at the Goa Airport, he said Maharashtra could see this day because of his 50 MLAs.

"My colleagues and entire Maharashtra is happy that Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik has become the chief minister of the state," Shinde commented.

The chief minister said his government will do the works that are expected from them by the people of Maharashtra.

Shinde said his government will work to deliver justice to every section of society.

"We will also take ahead the vision of Balasaheb Thackeray."

Asked about cabinet expansion, he said the future strategy would be discussed in the meeting with his colleagues.

Later, while interacting with reporters at the resort in Goa's Dona Paula, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra chief minister thanked Modi, Shah and BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis for reposing faith in him.

"Fadanavis has shown a big heart by giving me the opportunity to become chief minister," Shinde said.

Shinde said he will ensure ample developmental work in the constituencies of all the 50 MLAs who supported him.

The Shiv Sena leader also said he is well aware of the experience of these legislators during the last two-and-a-half years.

He said that the floor test in the Assembly is a "mere formality" as he claimed to enjoy the support of 175 MLAs.

Asked when will he go to Matoshree -- the residence of the Thackeray family -- Shinde replied, "You will get to know about it at the right time."

Shinde, along with supporting MLAs, had arrived in Goa on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, he left for Mumbai.

In a series of political developments that unfolded in Mumbai, Shinde was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra while BJP leader Devendra Fadanavis took oath as his deputy.

His swearing-in was celebrated by the Shiv Sena MLAs who continued to remain at the resort at Dona Paula in Goa.

After landing at Dabolim Airport, Shinde went to the resort, 30 km away, where the MLAs were waiting to welcome him.

Shinde on Thursday became the fourth chief minister of Maharashtra who hails from Satara district.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who himself has roots in the western Maharashtra district, noted this in a tweet congratulating Shinde.

While Shinde cut his teeth as a Shiv Sena leader in Thane near Mumbai, he hails from Dare Tamb village, 60 km from Satara city.

Before him, the state had three chief ministers from the district: Yashwantrao Chavan (the first CM of the state), Babasaheb Bhosale and Prithviraj Chavan.

While Pawar, another former CM, is mainly associated with Baramati in Pune district, the NCP leader told reporters that his family has roots in Koregaon tehsil of Satara.

"After late Yashwantrao Chavan, Shree Babasaheb Bhosale and Shree Pritiviraj Chavan, another Satara-kar has taken over as the Chief Minister," Pawar tweeted earlier in the day.

Vijay Mandake, a senior journalist from the district, said leaders from Satara have always been influential in state politics.

Ganesh Utekar, a Shiv Sena leader from the district and resident of Shinde's native Dare village, said it was a pleasant shock for all of them when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced Shinde as the next CM.

"Everybody in the village is celebrating the development," he added.

Shinde, who completed his primary education in a local school, visits the village regularly and does not miss the annual village fair, Utekar said.