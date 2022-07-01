STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Making me CM is masterstroke of Fadnavis': Eknath Shinde lauds BJP leader

Shinde said the previous stint of Fadnavis as chief minister will come in handy as he leads the state.

Published: 01st July 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde arrives with his grandson. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said his elevation to the top post is due to the masterstroke by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“"People thought that the BJP was desperate for power. But truly, this is a masterstroke by Devendra ji. To hand over power to another person despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart."

“"With his decision, the people of the state and the country got to see a new example of this large-heartedness,” Shinde said after he and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM respectively at Raj Bhavan Thursday evening. The party with the most numbers has the claim to the chief minister's post. But in this case, I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and especially Devendra Fadnavis, who showed a big heart and gave this chance to a Shiv Sainik,"” Shinde told a TV channel.

Shinde said the previous stint of Fadnavis as chief minister will come in handy as he leads the state.

“Fadnavis joined this ministry due to the directives of his (party) seniors.

"I am happy for this because his experience will come in handy in speeding up developmental works in the state,”" Shinde said.

Shinde was given a warm welcome by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and other legislators in the wee hours of Friday when he returned to a luxury hotel near here, where they are staying, after taking oath for the top post.

Shinde flew to Goa from Mumbai and arrived at the hotel located at Dona Paula near here around 1.30 am.

The Maharashtra legislators have been camping at the hotel since Wednesday night after their arrival from Guwahati.

While Shinde had arrived with them, he went to Mumbai on Thursday and was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.

When Shinde returned to the hotel after the swearing-in ceremony, the rebel Sena MLAs and independent legislators were seen hugging him and raising slogans in his support.

They also raised slogans hailing Sena founder Bal Thackeray and late party leader Anand Dighe.

A few women legislators, who are also part of the faction, welcomed him with traditional rituals.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who was also at the hotel when Shinde arrived, offered a bouquet of flowers to congratulate the latter.

A video of the welcome given by the MLAs also went viral on social media.

Ever since the news of Shinde's appointment as the new Maharashtra chief minister broke, the MLAs were in a jubilant mood.

They broke into a dance in the lobby of the hotel on Thursday when they heard that Shinde was going to be the next CM.

A video showed rebel MLAs dancing to the tune of Marathi songs.

Shinde's swearing-in ceremony was screened live on a big screen at the hotel on Thursday evening.

Sources said that after his arrival, Shinde held an informal meeting with the MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Devendra Fadnavis BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp