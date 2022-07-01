STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur landslide: 12 more bodies recovered, 44 others feared trapped

“Mortal remains of 8 more Territorial Army personnel and 4 civilians were recovered during the search on July 1,” the Army said in a statement.

Published: 01st July 2022 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Official sources said an estimated 82 people were at the site when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The bodies of 12 more persons were retrieved from the landslide-hit railway construction site at Tupul in Manipur’s Noney district on Friday.

“Mortal remains of 8 more Territorial Army personnel and 4 civilians were recovered during the search on July 1,” the Army said in a statement.

The bodies of eight persons, including seven personnel, were recovered and 18 others, including 13 personnel, were rescued and hospitalised on Thursday. Some of them were grievously injured.

Official sources said an estimated 82 people were at the site when the tragedy struck them in the wee hours of Thursday. The Army said the search for the remaining 44 people – 15 personnel and 29 civilians – would continue.

The civilians missing are railway employees, construction labourers and villagers. The Territorial Army personnel were deployed for the protection of under-construction Jiribam to Imphal railway line.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who visited the site for the second straight day, monitored the search and rescue operation being undertaken by multiple agencies such as Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force. Several excavators and sniffer dogs were being used in the operation.

The CM said the tonnes of slippery mud that piled up at the site made the rescue operation difficult. He said the operation would be continued for the next two to three days.

“Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have been deployed to expedite the operation,” Singh said.

Through Wall Imaging Radar or TWIR is a sensor used for detection and location of static and moving targets, especially human beings behind walls.

The debris had blocked the flow of Ijai river. Official sources said the blockage had been partially cleared and the river was flowing.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked his ministerial colleague Pijush Hazarika to visit Manipur. According to Sarma, one person from Assam lost his life, five were undergoing treatment and 16 were missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur landslide Territorial Army Tupul landslide
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp