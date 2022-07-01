STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur landslide: Two more bodies recovered from debris; toll rises to 10

Search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, National Disaster Response Force and SDRF are underway as around 55 people are still missing.

Published: 01st July 2022 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The toll due to a massive landslide at a railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district rose to 10 on Friday as two more bodies were recovered from the debris, officials said.

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Search operations by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, National Disaster Response Force and SDRF are underway as around 55 people are still missing, they said.

Eight bodies were retrieved till Thursday, including those of seven Territorial Army personnel from the incident site.

“Two more bodies of Territorial Army personnel were recovered during the early morning search.

Rescue operations continue, amid poor weather conditions with the additional support of NRDF, Assam Rifles, district police, Indian Red Cross Society, local volunteers and others,” an official said.

Thirteen Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been rescued so far, he said.

Eastern Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lt Gen RP Kalita met the injured Territorial Army personnel who were initially admitted to Liemakong Military Hospital on Thursday.

They are now being provided medical aid at the Assam Rifles Hospital at Mantripukhri, another official said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

Governor La Ganesan condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

The massive debris has blocked the Ijei River, creating a reservoir that may inundate low-lying areas.

"Due to the unfortunate landslide… where casualties are being reported and dozens buried alive, the flow of the Ijei River has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition, which if breached will wreak havoc to the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarters," an advisory issued by the deputy commissioner said on Thursday.

"As the condition is still developing and the future is unknown, the general public is hereby advised to take their own precautions, and especially ensure children do not come out near the river. Whoever can evacuate are also advised to evacuate,”" it added.

It also advised travellers to avoid National Highway-37 due to multiple road blockages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force Territorial Army Indian Army Assam Rifles Manipur Landslide Manipur Rains
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp