Money laundering case: Will appear before ED on Friday, says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Taking to Twitter, Raut said he will appear before the agency at noon.

Published: 01st July 2022 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said he will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials here later in the day in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

"I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies. I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry !" Raut said in his tweet.

He also tagged former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his post.

The agency had summoned Raut on June 28, but his lawyer had sought some more time from the probe agency for his appearance, citing that he had to attend a meeting in Alibag in Raigad district that day.

Thereafter, the ED had issued fresh summons, asking him to appear before it on Friday.

The ED has summoned the Rajya Sabha member for questioning in the money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

